RICHMOND, Va. (NewsNation Now) — The closely contested race for Virginia’s governor comes to a close Tuesday with Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin hoping for a last-minute push amid a contest that’s emerging as a referendum on Joe Biden’s presidency.

The race is important enough for Democrats that Biden and former President Barack Obama visited the state to campaign for McAuliffe, 64, in its final weeks. Virginia has elected just one Republican governor in the last two decades, and Democrats currently also control both houses of the state legislature.

If McAuliffe wins, he would retake the seat he held from 2014 through 2018. The state’s laws forbid governors from serving consecutive terms.

Biden carried Virginia by a comfortable 10 percentage points last year, but Youngkin’s campaign is optimistic about his prospects of becoming the first Republican to win a statewide race since 2009.

If Youngkin, the former private equity executive, wins on Tuesday, his approach of rallying parents angry about the way schools have handled COVID-19 and racism in the classroom may serve as a model for Republicans around the country looking to unseat Democrats in next year’s high-stakes congressional elections.

McAuliffe has brought in a series of high-profile surrogates including Biden in the final stretch. Youngkin, meanwhile, has eschewed virtually all public campaign visits from well-known party allies who would typically flock to a hot race.

That includes former President Donald Trump, who held a tele-rally for Youngkin Monday. Youngkin more fully embraced Trump during the Republican nominating contest, but since becoming the nominee, he has walked a fine line as he tries to court moderate voters in a state that Trump lost by 10 percentage points to Biden in 2020.

Over 1.1 million out of the state’s approximately 5.9 million registered voters cast a ballot early this year, according to state data published by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project. That’s down sharply from the 2.8 million early votes in last year’s presidential election but marks a dramatic increase compared with the mere 195,634 early votes during the last gubernatorial cycle, before the voting reforms were instituted.

Polls will be open Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.

