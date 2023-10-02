Virginia mother killed by tire while driving with husband, 5 kids

VSP says charges are pending against other driver

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a Williamsburg woman died in a crash Sunday in York County when a tire hit the car she was driving.

It happened around 12:22 p.m. on Interstate 64 eastbound at mile marker 241 near the Camp Perry exit. Police say the driver of a Jeep Renegade was heading west on I-64 when one of her vehicle’s tires dislodged and traveled into the eastbound lanes.

The tire hit the driver’s side of a Ford Explorer, fatally wounding the driver, 53-year-old Tammy M. Parsons. Parsons was traveling with her husband and five children at the time. Police say the others were not injured.

A photo of Parsons’ vehicle shared by VSP shows the driver’s side windshield and the roof concaved in. The vehicle appears to have collided with a highway barrier but was otherwise undamaged.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, though alcohol and speed are not considered factors.

