Virginia woman wins lottery twice in one week

GLOUCESTER, Virginia (WJW) — A Virginia resident won the lottery twice in one week.

Jennifer Minton’s winning streak began with a $50,000 victory on the Virginia Lottery’s online Safari Quest game.

Just one week later, she struck gold again.

Except this time, Minton hit a massive jackpot worth more than $912,000.

As Jennifer saw the jackpot reset on her screen, her first thought was that someone else had hit the lucky jackpot. She couldn’t help but think, “Dang, somebody just hit. They are so lucky!” However, upon taking a second glance, she realized that she was, in fact, the fortunate winner. “I’m in shock!” she later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I’m in disbelief!”