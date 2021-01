HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — An Alabama restaurant is saying goodbye to 2020 in what they see as the most fitting way.

The Camp at MidCity in Huntsville invited patrons to come watch as they lit a dumpster fire at midnight.

The business allowed people to reserve their space to ring in the new year, and they worked with the local fire department to pull off the event safely.

The proceeds for every Fireball shot taken during the celebration were to be donated to the Huntsville Fire Department.