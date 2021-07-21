Watch: bodycam video shows dramatic water rescue

MELBOURNE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — Dramatic bodycam video shows a police officer and a good Samaritan teaming up to save a woman from her sinking car.

The officer, Peter Dolci, was conducting a traffic stop nearby when someone flagged him down and told him a car had just driven into the water.

Dolci got to the scene and saw the driver’s side completely submerged. He was able to remove part of the window and the good samaritan helped pull the unconscious woman from the sinking car. The Associated Press reports Officer Luke Dummer also helped carry the woman to safety.

The woman had no pulse and wasn’t breathing, so the officers immediately started CPR until fire crews arrived to continue the rescue.

At last check, that woman is now breathing on her own and is listed in stable condition.

Latest News