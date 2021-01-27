Watch: Chick-fil-A manager steps in to sort out drive-thru backup at COVID-19 vaccination site

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (NewsNation Now) — A South Carolina town called in drive-thru experts from a local Chick-fil-A to help at its COVID-19 vaccination site.

On Friday, Will Haynie, the mayor of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, tweeted a video of local Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak directing traffic for the lines of cars who showed up for drive-thru vaccines.

“When you need help, call the pros,” Haynie said.

In addition to its famous chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and lemonade, Chick-fil-A is known around the country for its fast and orderly drive-thrus. Long lines at the vaccination site proved no different for Walkowiak, who is seen in the video enduring rainy conditions as he swiftly directs traffic.

South Carolina has distributed more than half a million coronavirus vaccine doses but has also administered about 317,000 as of Wednesday according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The Palmetto State has reported more than 423,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 6,500 confirmed deaths, according to data complied Johns Hopkins University.

Across the United States, more than 44.3 million vaccine doses have been distributed but only 23.5 million have been administered, according to the CDC.

The Biden administration announced Tuesday it ordered 200 million more vaccines and will funnel more doses to states in a bid to deliver on their inoculation plan to curb the pandemic.

Biden has pledged 100 million vaccine shots in the arms of Americans in his first 100 days in office. That goal may increase to 150 million.

NewsNation affiliate WNCN contributed to this report.