Watch: DC police officer fired after ‘reckless driving incident’ caught on body camera

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — A police officer in Washington, D.C., has been fired and three others are under investigation after they crashed two marked cruisers in April. A statement from the department called it reckless driving.

The Metropolitan Police Department recently released a video with body camera footage from one of the officers. The car he’s riding in starts moving fast, and then crashes 25 seconds later.

The officer gets out of the car and can be heard saying, “I’m good.” All four suffered minor injuries. Each car had two occupants in it, according to MPD.

MPD said the fired officer was a probationary employee, but didn’t say what role he or she played in the crash. The other three officers are on non-contact status, meaning they cannot interact with the public but will still get paid.

The office of the attorney general will review the case. MPD will investigate once the review is finished.