(NewsNation) — Looking for something to restore your faith in humanity? Look no further than this video.

Officers report that a group of good Samaritans sprang into action to help a woman suffering a medical condition while driving.

It happened May 5 near Woolbright Road and Congress Avenue in Boynton Beach, Florida. A woman had a medical episode while approaching a busy intersection at Congress Avenue.

The woman’s co-worker was in another car and noticed her slumped over the steering wheel. She decided to take action, racing across the street and waving her arms to capture the attention of other drivers.

Several people jumped out of their vehicles and worked together to stop the moving car with the woman inside. Police say one woman grabbed a dumbbell from her car and a man used it to smash the rear passenger side window, while another man climbed through the window to unlock the door.

The car was placed in park. But their good deed didn’t stop there. The good Samaritans pushed the car to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot, where a nurse phoned 911 and provided medical attention until the fire department arrived on scene.

The Boynton Police Department said they shared the video in hopes of learning the identities of the strangers who came together to save the woman’s life.

“They are heroes and we want to bring them back together at the police department to recognize them and meet the woman they rescued,” the police department said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us.