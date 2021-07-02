WATCH: Home video shows debris falling inside Florida condo before collapse

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Home surveillance video from a resident of the Champlain Towers South beachfront condominium shows the frightening moments before the structure collapsed in the early morning hours last week.
Rosie Santana wasn’t home when a majority of the building collapsed. However, a camera inside her condo captured debris falling in what appears to be her living room.
“This is a video from my camera footage inside from the start of the collapse until the (loss) of connection,” a tweet from Santana read.
If you listen to the video closely, you hear the sounds of crackling and shifting as the condo building began to fall apart.
This video may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
At least 145 are still missing and feared buried beneath tons of pulverized concrete, twisted metal and splintered lumber as the search stretched into its ninth day.
Hundreds of rescue personnel have spent the last week meticulously removing and searching through the pancaked rubble for potential signs of life.
While officials wait for the all-clear to resume relief efforts, they must also monitor Hurricane Elsa, which is quickly moving toward Florida.