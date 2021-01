DELTONA, Fla (WFLA) — A 28-year-old man was arrested in Central Florida Wednesday for smashing sheriff’s office vehicles with a baseball bat, the agency said.

Deputies said Michael Anthony Alicea used a baseball bat to smash windows of several vehicles in the parking lot of the Volusia Sheriff’s Office District 4 headquarters in Deltona.

The agency had reached out to the community for help identifying the suspect.