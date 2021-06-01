Watch: Security footage shows armed suspects exiting vehicle before Florida shooting that killed 2

HIALEAH, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A manhunt continued Tuesday for three masked suspects who opened fire early Sunday outside a Miami banquet hall, killing at least two people and injuring 21 others.

Police Monday released a surveillance camera video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at a strip mall housing El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah.

The footage shows three people, armed and wearing ski masks, exit and reenter a white Nissan Pathfinder. One suspect was gripping a handgun while the other two carried what police described as “assault-style rifles.”

They began spraying bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind. The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.

In addition to the two fatalities, three others were hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not release the victims’ names, citing privacy laws.

The SUV used in the shooting was found Monday submerged in a canal about 8 miles east of the banquet hall. Police said it had been reported stolen two weeks ago.

“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said in a tweet Sunday.

Gun violence ushered in the Memorial Day weekend in South Florida when dozens of shots were fired outside another gathering in Miami’s Wynwood area. The shooting late Friday killed one person and injured six others.

Angelica Green talks with the news media near the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. Green said her son and nephew were injured in the shooting. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Family and friends of victims of a shooting outside a banquet hall wait outside the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Sunday morning May 30, 2021. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (Devoun Cetourte/Miami Herald via AP)

Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside of a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Miami-Dade Police work the scene of a shooting outside a banquet hall near Hialeah, Fla., Sunday, May 30, 2021. Two people died and an estimated 20 to 25 people were injured in a shooting outside a banquet hall in South Florida, police said. The gunfire erupted early Sunday at the El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah, police told news outlets. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)