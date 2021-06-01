Watch: Security footage shows armed suspects exiting vehicle before Florida shooting that killed 2

Police Monday released a surveillance camera video that showed a white SUV driving into an alley at a strip mall housing El Mula Banquet Hall in northwest Miami-Dade County, near Hialeah.
The footage shows three people, armed and wearing ski masks, exit and reenter a white Nissan Pathfinder. One suspect was gripping a handgun while the other two carried what police described as “assault-style rifles.”
They began spraying bullets indiscriminately into the crowd, though police said the assailants had specific targets in mind. The banquet hall had been rented out for a concert.
In addition to the two fatalities, three others were hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not release the victims’ names, citing privacy laws.
“These are cold blooded murderers that shot indiscriminately into a crowd and we will seek justice,” police director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez III said in a tweet Sunday.
Gun violence ushered in the Memorial Day weekend in South Florida when dozens of shots were fired outside another gathering in Miami’s Wynwood area. The shooting late Friday killed one person and injured six others.