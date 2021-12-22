Watch: Woman pulled from burning car by Georgia firefighter

(NewsNation Now) — A volunteer firefighter pulled a woman from a burning car on the Harry S. Truman Parkway in Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday.

The driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was unable to escape before a first responder identified as Luke Culleny broke the rear window and pulled her to safety.

Dashcam video shows large flames and smoke coming from the car. The rescue took place while motorists can be seen driving past the burning car.

Chatham Emergency Services released a 26-second video that shows the rescue. It shows Culleny wearing firefighting gear, running toward the burning car as it sat on the shoulder of the parkway. He then breaks the rear window of the car and is seen pulling the driver through the window and supporting her as she limps to the curb.

The name and condition of the driver have not been released.