‘We beg you to tell us’: Petito’s family asks her boyfriend’s parents for information

(NewsNation Now) — The family of Gabby Petito publicly asked the missing YouTuber’s boyfriend’s parents to come forward with any information they have about her disappearance.

“We believe you know the location of where Brian left Gabby,” the letter reads. “We beg you to tell us.”

The letter, read out loud by family spokesperson Richard Stafford, asks the Laundrie family to imagine what it’s like to be missing so many answers.

“Please, if you or your family have any decency left, please tell us where Gabby is located. Tell us if we are even looking in the right place,” it says.

The letter came on the same day Utah police released bodycam video of an encounter with Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. They were called to respond to a domestic disturbance on Aug. 12. Petito last texted her family Aug. 30.

She was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie, and the two were documenting it in a YouTube series called Van Life.

Police say Petito’s car was found at Laundrie’s parents’ home on Sept. 11. Petito and Laundrie live with them. He is now a person of interest in her disappearance. Nobody has been arrested or charged with a crime.

Still, police in North Point, Florida, where Laundrie and Petito live, are frustrated.

“The lack of information from Brian is hindering this investigation,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said Wednesday. “The answers will eventually come out.”

You can read the full letter below. Please note, NewsNation was not provided a written copy of the letter. Formatting was added by the writer after listening to it.