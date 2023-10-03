Disney waterslide caused ‘wedgie’ that hurt woman, lawsuit says

FILE: ORLANDO, FLORIDA – MAY 22: A sign near an entranceway to Walt Disney World on MAY 22, 2023 in Orlando, Florida. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking that a federal judge be disqualified from the First Amendment lawsuit filed by Walt Disney Co. against the Florida governor and his appointees. The case revolves around the Governor taking over Disney’s special governing district after Disney opposed Florida legislation that critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.” (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A waterslide at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon left a woman with a “wedgie” and severe injuries, a lawsuit filed Wednesday said.

Emma McGuinness went to Walt Disney World in Oct. 2019 to celebrate her 30th birthday. While there, McGuinness decided to ride the Humunga Kowabunga waterslide.

Disney World’s website describes the slide as a near-vertical, five-story drop in the dark that sends riders zooming 214 feet downhill.

At the top of the attraction, the lawsuit says McGuinness assumed the appropriate position to ride the slide by crossing her legs at her ankles, as instructed, and went on her way to the pool of water below.

Near the end of the slide, the lawsuit states that she went airborne and was slammed downward against the slide, increasing the likelihood of her legs becoming uncrossed.

“The impact of the slide and her impact into the standing water at the bottom of the slide caused Ms. McGuinness’ clothing to be painfully forced between her legs and for water to be violently forced inside her,” the lawsuit said. “She experienced immediate and severe pain internally and, as she stood up, blood began rushing from between her legs.”

The suit says an ambulance then rushed McGuinness to a local hospital, and she was eventually transferred to a different hospital to see a specialist for gynecologic injuries.

The filing by attorney Alan Wagner says McGuinness “suffered severe and permanent bodily injury including severe vaginal lacerations, a full thickness laceration causing her bowel to protrude through her abdominal wall, and damage to her internal organs.”

McGuinness is seeking $50,000 from Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, claiming the company was negligent and breached its duties of reasonable care owed to her.