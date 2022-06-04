Wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine found at Charlotte airport (Photos courtesy of US Customs and Border Protection)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Officers found a wheelchair packed with 23 pounds of cocaine at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Police say Alexander A. Lopez-Morel, 22, flew into the U.S. from the Dominican Republic. Officers investigated the chair and found four packages of a white substance inside the seat cushions. The substance tested positive for cocaine.

Investigators weighed the packages and discovered that it added up to more than 23 pounds, with a street value of $378,000.

Lopez-Morel was arrested and charged with felony trafficking in cocaine. The cocaine and wheelchair were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents, Queen City’s Border Enforcement Security Team and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.