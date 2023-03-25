(NewsNation) — Tens of thousands of dollars were made off items that were recently auctioned off from Alex Murdaugh’s Moselle hunting estate in Colleton County, South Carolina. The question now: Who gets the money?

Attorney Eric Bland says Murdaugh is trying to grab some of the “surplus proceeds” and pointed out that the convicted murderer recently submitted a motion to get more money from his IRA to cover his court costs.

“The chutzpah on this guy is beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” Bland told NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo.

The net proceeds from the sale, which included various items including furniture and home decorations, will reportedly go into the Moselle estate and be paid out as part of a court-approved settlement agreement, according to Greenville News.

