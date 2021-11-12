Winter the dolphin dies after battle with intestinal issues

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Winter the dolphin, star of “Dolphin Tale” and a Tampa Bay icon, has died following her battle with intestinal issues.

Team members at Clearwater Marine Aquarium noticed on Monday, Nov. 1 that Winter “wasn’t acting like her normal self” and was not interested in eating.

Test results on Wednesday, Nov. 10 showed that, despite “aggressive” treatment from aquarium staff, abnormalities in her intestines intensified, making Winter’s condition critical. Animal care experts at CMA worked with veterinary specialists from all across the country and world as they explored all possible options to help save Winter.

Unfortunately, despite battling intestinal issues in the past, Winter died at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

“Many are inspired by her resiliency, and this amazing response reminds us of how deeply she has affected millions, including so many on their own health journey,” the aquarium said in a statement.

The aquarium will close its doors Friday, Nov. 12 to allow staff members to grieve. A grief counselor will be made available to the team.

“While we are heartbroken by Winter’s death, we are comforted knowing that our team did everything possible to give her the best chance at survival. We worked with specialists and marine mammal experts from around the country to provide her with the best care available. Our staff worked around the clock during this challenging time,” said veterinarian Dr. Shelly Marquardt, DVM, CVA. “I’m honored to work alongside such dedicated and talented professionals who gave their all for Winter.”

Plans for a memorial for Winter, honoring the positive impact she made on the world, will be announced soon.

Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone works with Winter the dolphin in Clearwater, Fla., Aug. 3, 2011. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

Brooke Bowersox, right, a Clearwater Marine Aquarium trainer, and 10-year-old Annika Emmert of Riverside County, California, workwith the prosthetic tail of Winter the Dolphin. Emmert, a 10-year-old who was born without her right arm, received a 3D-printed bionic limb from a student-led non-profit at the University of Central Florida. (AP Photo/Tamara Lush)

Winter, an almost one-year-old bottlenose dolphin, poses for a photo Wednesday morning Sept. 13, 2006 at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

This undated file photo released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows a scene from the film, “Dolphin Tale 2.” (AP Photo/Warner Bros. Pictures, Copyright Alcon Entertainment, LLC, Bob Talbot, File)

In this July 26, 2007 file photo, Winter, a tailless dolphin, rests on her mat at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara, File)

Ashley Riese works with Winter Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, 2006, at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Head trainer Abby Stone, touches Winter, a tailless dolphin during her daily therapy at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. July 26, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Head trainer Abby Stone, left, holds Winter, as Dianne Young fits the dolphin with a gel sleeve at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla., July 27, 2007. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Winter the Dolphin in 2017. (Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Winter in 2020 (Courtesy: Clearwater Marine Aquarium)

Winter made national headlines in 2005 when she was rescued off the Florida coast and taken to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. The bottlenose dolphin had become entangled in a crab trap line and lost her tail. She later received a prosthetic replacement.

Her story inspired the 2011 film “Dolphin Tale,” starring Harry Connick Jr., Ashley Judd, Kris Kristofferson, and Morgan Freeman. The movie would go on to receive a sequel, called “Dolphin Tale 2.”

Winter was 16 years old.