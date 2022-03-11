(NewsNation) — A woman died and multiple people were taken to the hospital after a car drove into a restaurant in Washington, D.C., Friday afternoon.

Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion of the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said the driver of the vehicle was an elderly man who lost control of the vehicle.

Ten people in total were hit in the crash at the Parthenon restaurant. The crash is under investigation, Bedlion said at a press conference. Bedlion said the driver is being cooperative with police, and was not taken to the hospital.

“This was truly accidental,” Bedlion said. “There was no indication this was intentional.”

Members of the public near the scene alerted officers to what had happened by honking their horns and flagging down police, helping first responders get there quickly, Bedlion said.

Early reports indicate the people hit were sitting outside near the Parthenon.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.