Woman ‘hoarding fuel’ catches fire after crash during attempted traffic stop in South Carolina

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman, who deputies say was hoarding fuel in her trunk, caught on fire after a crash in Pickens County, South Carolina on Thursday night.

A Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a 2007 Pontiac G6 driving with a stolen license plate.

The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, according to the sheriff’s office. The driver of the Pontiac took a left at an intersection and tried to escape. Pickens County is about halfway between Atlanta and Charlotte.

Deputies say the driver of the Pontiac lost control of the vehicle and it flipped. The vehicle caught fire and multiple explosions were heard inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver exited the vehicle and was on fire. The deputy pushed Patterson to the ground to put out the flames, deputies said in a news release.

She was taken to the hospital, but her condition is unknown.

The woman told deputies that she was transporting several containers of fuel that she was hoarding in the trunk of the vehicle.