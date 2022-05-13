(NewsNation) — When Laurie Rabyor passed out behind the wheel of her car, a group of bystanders stopped the situation from turning into something worse.

“Thank you,” Rabyor said Friday, meeting for the first time with the people who helped her.

Michael Edelstein was one of the several people who ran up to the woman’s car last week in Boynton Beach, Florida, after Rabyor experienced a medical emergency while driving.

“It seemed like a very small act,” Edelstein said.

Video of the incident shows Rabyor’s car veering into oncoming traffic after she fell unconscious. Strangers jumped in front of her moving car and eventually broke through a passenger-side window.

Rabyor’s co-worker, Janette Rivera, first spotted the emergency.

“(I was) just trying to stop the car and see if she can open the door,” Rivera said.

Rabyor made it out OK, grateful to thank the people who saved her.

“What can I say to somebody who’s probably saved your life?” she said. “Just thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you for being who you are. Never change.”

The do-gooders and Rabyor were awarded gift cards and a free cruise.