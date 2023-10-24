Woman yelling trying to escape truck at Florida hotel: Police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a “suspicious incident” at a hotel where a woman was heard calling for help in New Port Richey, Florida.

Officers were called to the Quality Inn and Suites on US-19 at 2:37 p.m. on Monday.

Bystanders told police they heard a woman yelling for help and trying to get out of a white Ford F-250 pickup truck. They reported seeing a man grab her and put her back in the truck.

(New Port Richey Police Department)

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or recognizes the vehicle shown in the above photograph is asked to contact New Port Richey police at (727) 841-4550.