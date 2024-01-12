‘World’s largest bounce house’ arrives in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Jump for joy this weekend! The “world largest bounce house” has arrived in Sarasota as part of a countrywide tour.

The inflatable attraction has been set up at Nathan Benderson Park where families can visit Jan. 12 through Jan. 14.

“We see pictures of it online but as you come in, you don’t realize how big it is until you are standing next to it, ” The Big Bounce America Tour Operational Manager Noa Visnich said. “The kids’ faces just like drop in awe.”

Highlights include a bounce house that covers over 24,000 square feet, multiple ball pits, obstacle courses, slides and even a DJ booth.

“Your normal bounce house is about 10 x 10 and you can fit maybe eight to ten people in. This one, we can fit up to 415 people in here, per hour,” Visnich said.

New this year is “Octoblast” that features inflatable ocean critters and foam coming out of cannons.

There are also sports and alien-themed attractions for people of all ages to explore.

“When else are you going to jump in the world’s biggest bounce house? It’s probably the size of your house!” Visnich said.

You can visit The Big Bounce America’s website to find out what other new attractions have been added for the 2024 tour, and buy tickets and book a time slot.