Southwest Airlines employee goes ‘to infinity and beyond’ to return boy’s Buzz Lightyear toy

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A Southwest Airlines employee went “to infinity and beyond” to reunite a child with his favorite toy.

Two-year-old Hagen forgot his Buzz Lightyear toy on a flight in Dallas. The flight eventually ended up in Little Rock, Arkansas

Ramp agent Jason Hamm found Hagen’s name on the toy’s boot. He and a co-worker spent days trying to track down the family, according to a Facebook post from Southwest Airlines.

Hamm learned there was only one “Hagen” who had traveled on the aircraft that day so he mailed the toy back with a special suporise.

He wrote a letter to Hagen about Buzz Lightyear’s “special mission” which included pictures of the “space ranger” all over the airport.

Courtesy: Southwest Airlines

Courtesy: Southwest Airlines

Courtesy: Southwest Airlines

Courtesy: Southwest Airlines

“There’s definitely not enough good in this world, and for someone to take the time out of their day to do that for strangers means the world to us,” said Hagen’s mom, Ashley Davis, in a statement posted by Southwest.