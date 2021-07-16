1 killed in explosion at Oklahoma asphalt plant

ARDMORE, Okla. (NewsNation Now) — One person is dead after an explosion at an Oklahoma asphalt plant.
Around 10 a.m. Friday, officials say they began receiving calls about a large explosion at the Asphalt Express plant in Ardmore. Ardmore is about midway between Oklahoma City and Dallas.
NewsNation affiliate KFOR reports heat could have been a factor, but it’s too soon to be certain.
It took crews two hours to get it under control. Aside from the man who died, nobody was hurt.
K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR contributed to this report.
