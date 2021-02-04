1 officer killed, several officers injured in shooting on New Mexico interstate

Traffic is seen on I-10 at Motel Drive at 1:27 p.m. on Thursday, February 4, 2021. (NMROADS)

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — A New Mexico State Police officer was shot and killed in a shooting Thursday on I-10 in Luna County, the department said in a Tweet.

According to NMSP, multiple agencies are involved, and several officers are injured. The suspect is deceased, police said.

Police said the “scene is active and little information is known at this time.”

The Las Cruces Police Department said, “police have closed all of I-10 near Las Cruces including eastbound and westbound traffic from Exit 142 at University Avenue to Exit 135 near West Picacho Avenue.”

Commuters are urged to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes until the investigation has been completed. LCPD says the investigation is expected to last several hours and most likely into the evening.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.