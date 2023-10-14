1 person in custody after shooting at Texas state fair

(NewsNation) — Three people are injured and one person is in custody after a shooting took place at The State Fair of Texas in Dallas on Saturday, according to The Dallas Morning News.

The State Fair took to social media shortly after 8 p.m. to announce the evacuation of Fair Park due to the ongoing police investigation into the shooting. They urged the public to steer clear of the area as law enforcement personnel worked to address the situation.

Local law enforcement disclosed that one suspect had been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Adam Bazaldua, a Dallas City Council member representing the district encompassing Fair Park, said that the shooting transpired in the fair’s food court, stemming from a dispute involving two individuals acquainted with each other.

According to Bazaldua, three people sustained injuries as a result of the incident but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Footage captured by onlookers at the fairgrounds and shared online depicted a chaotic scene as a large number of individuals sought shelter and fled from the area.

A Dallas police call log documented the response of numerous law enforcement units to Fair Park in response to an assist-officer call, which was received at approximately 7:50 p.m.

Bazaldua is now calling for the implementation of “meaningful gun legislation” by state lawmakers. He expressed concerns about the ease with which such senseless acts of gun violence, like the one that unfolded at the State Fair of Texas, could be perpetrated in the state, emphasizing the need for measures beyond the right to bear arms, particularly in the context of permit-less carry legislation.