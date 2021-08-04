11 dead, 12 hurt as van carrying migrants crashes

ENCINO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — At least 11 are dead and 12 are injured after a van carrying 25 migrants flipped, according to Border Patrol.

Some of the injured are being airlifted to nearby hospitals.

Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.

The van was driving on Highway 281 south of a large U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint.

It happened before 4 p.m. CDT.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.