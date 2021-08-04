ENCINO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — At least 11 are dead and 12 are injured after a van carrying 25 migrants flipped, according to Border Patrol.
Some of the injured are being airlifted to nearby hospitals.
Brooks County Sheriff Urbino Martinez says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was top-heavy and tipped over when the driver lost control on a curve.
The van was driving on Highway 281 south of a large U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint.
It happened before 4 p.m. CDT.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Latest News
- 11 dead, 12 hurt as van carrying migrants crashes
- Migrants still being sent to Texas facility despite warnings it’s ‘over capacity’
- Frozen honey: New TikTok trend will likely result in ‘a lot of diarrhea,’ gastroenterologist says
- Robert Durst takes stand in decades-old murder trial
- Chicago police accused of another botched raid in lawsuit