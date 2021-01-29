11 Fort Bliss soldiers injured after ingesting ‘unknown substance’ during training

FORT BLISS, TX – JUNE 25: An entrance to Fort Bliss is shown as reports indicate the military will begin to construct temporary housing for migrants on June 25, 2018 in Fort Bliss, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FORT BLISS, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Two Fort Bliss soldiers are in critical condition and nine others are injured after ingesting an “unknown substance during a field training exercise” on Thursday.

“All members involved in the incident are under observation of medical professionals,” the 1st Armored Division said in a statement. “The incident is under investigation, no further details are available at this time.”

It’s unclear what the substance was or what type of training was happening.

Fort Bliss officials said they’d provide updates as more information becomes available.

The U.S. Army Post is located in Texas and New Mexico, with its headquarters in El Paso, Texas.

