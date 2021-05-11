2 deputies killed in Texas shootout after car chase, suspect faces capital murder charges

EDEN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Two sheriff’s deputies are dead after a car chase led to a shootout in West Texas Monday evening, authorities said.

NewsNation affiliate KLST reported that Jeffrey Nicholas was involved in a standoff at a building in Eden where he barricaded himself inside after a brief car chase with Concho County deputies.

Police say the standoff ended in gunshots, killing two officers and injuring and another victim.

Nicholas, 28, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on two counts of capital murder Tuesday. Bonds totaling $2 million each have been set for each of Nicolas’ Capital Murder charges.

The identities of the officers and additional victim have not been disclosed at this time.

Eden is around 160 miles west of Austin and 210 miles southwest of Dallas.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

NewsNation affiliates KLST and KXAN contributed to this report.