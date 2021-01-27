2 found dead at Texas medical complex after standoff

AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Two people are dead after an hours-long standoff at an Austin, Texas medical complex, authorities confirmed shortly before 11:30 p.m. CST.

“The Austin Police Department had their robot unit go inside the building,” Cpl. John Majefski said. “The robot unit, through camera, we were able to identify a victim. We went straight to our emergency rescue plans at that point.”

After SWAT went into the building, they found two people dead.

“One that was originally inside the building, one that was not. Both deceased,” he said.

NewsNation affiliate KXAN-TV crews identified the building as Children’s Medical Group.

Cries and shouting could be heard off to the side of the news conference as authorities announced the news.

“It’s very early in the investigation. We don’t have much details. The homicide unit is taking over the investigation,” he said.

The Austin Police Department said the call came in at about 4:29 p.m. for the area near West 35th Street and Jackson Avenue.

KXAN-TV reported SWAT could be heard giving commands over a loud speaker or megaphone to the barricaded person, trying to communicate with them.

“We haven’t talked to you in a couple hours, and we want to make sure you’re okay,” SWAT negotiators said at one point.

KXAN’s Jody Barr provided the below video of the communications from negotiators, which are loud enough to be heard in nearby blocks.