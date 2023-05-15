3 dead in Farmington, New Mexico shooting

(NewsNation) — Three people have been killed and two police officers shot in a shooting in Farmington, New Mexico, a town in the northwest corner of the state.

Authorities responded to reports of an active shooter Monday. At least three people have been killed and two police officers were injured responding to the call. The suspect is reported to be dead.

“There are multiple civilian victims,” Farmington police said in a Facebook post that said one suspect “was confronted and killed on scene.”

Two officers were shot, it said, including one city police officer and one New Mexico State Police officer. Both were reported to be in stable condition at San Juan Regional Medical Center.

“The suspect’s identity is unknown and there are no other known threats at this time,” the police message said, adding that city, San Juan County and state police were involved.

Schools in the area were put on lockdown while police responded, but the lockdown has been lifted. Authorities say there is no ongoing threat at this time.

Farmington is roughly 3 hours northwest of Albuquerque, with a population of approximately 46,000 people. Situated at the junction of several major interstates and highways, it makes up the commercial hub for the Four Corners region.

