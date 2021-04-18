3 killed in shooting at Austin apartment complex; manhunt launched for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A manhunt has been launched after three people were killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in northwest Austin early Sunday, authorities said.

The incident was first reported as a possible active shooter situation; however, the Austin Police Department now says it appears it was an isolated domestic event.

According to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS), the incident was reported at 11:42 a.m. and happened in the 9600 block of Great Hills at the Arboretum area in northwest Austin. The Austin Police Department says the scene is still active.

Police have tentatively named 40-year-old Stephen Nicholas Broderick as the suspect, and they’re considering him armed and dangerous. Broderick, a Black male, is said to be wearing a black hoodie and a baseball cap.

According to the Texas Rangers and Travis County court records, Broderick is a former Travis County Sheriff’s detective and was charged with sexual assault of a child in June 2020.

Police said the victims were two women and one man, their identities have not yet been released.

Austin-Travis County EMS currently has 15 response assets on-scene, according to NewsNation affiliate KXAN. Austin Police Department SWAT vehicles were seen entering the area around 1:15 p.m.

Residents should avoid the area. Those in the vicinity are being asked to shelter in place. There are office buildings on one side of the Great Hills Trail and apartments on the other.

The Austin Police Department said there’s no threat to the public.

No other injuries have been reported.

