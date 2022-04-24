The meth concealed within the shipment had an estimated street value of more than $35.2 million.

(NewsNation) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents seized more than $35 million worth of meth in a truck hauling strawberry purée.

At the Laredo Port of Entry on April 12, a CBP officer assigned to the World Trade Bridge discovered 158 packages containing nearly 1,761 pounds of meth inside a tractor trailer.

“This mammoth seizure of methamphetamine underscores the reality of the drug threat we face at the port of entry and the determination of our frontline officers to apply the latest inspections technology coupled with officer experience to keep our border secure,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

An investigation by Homeland Security into the truck’s contents is underway.