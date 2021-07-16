4 officers shot, 1 dead in Texas barricade situation

LEVELLAND, Texas (KLBK) — Four officers were shot and wounded in Levelland, Texas during a barricade situation involving a “possibly armed” person Thursday afternoon.

Levelland officers located the person and then the “situation escalated,” according to a police spokesperson.

An officer at the scene confirmed to a NewsNation affiliate KLBK reporter at the scene that an officer died. The Justices of the Peace & Constables Association of Texas also said an officer died.

At 6:57 p.m., the Associated Press published the name statewide and said the officer who lost his life was Lubbock County Sheriff’s Sergeant Josh Bartlett.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that two officers were LCSO deputies, one was a Levelland Police Officer and one was a Hockley County Deputy.

Latest News

Aerocare and an EMS unit from Lubbock were sent to Levelland. Responding agencies included Levelland Police, Hockley County S.O., the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock Police, Lubbock County S.O., FBI and ATF.

At about 6:15 p.m., the sound of gunfire could be heard with three shots spaced about 5 seconds apart.

Initially, Levelland Police said three officers were wounded but that was later updated to four.

Levelland Police said on social media:

At this time, local law enforcement is dealing with a barricaded subject in the 1100 block of 10th Street, between Ave J & Ave I. There are three wounded Levelland Police Officers. All have been transported to Lubbock. Other agencies, including Hockley County Sheriff’s Office, DPS and Lubbock S.W.A.T., are onsite. Please avoid this area, and allow law enforcement to keep the area secure.

Levelland PD said two officers were in critical condition.

Levelland Hockley Emergency Management asked people to avoid the area.

The following is a statement from Covenant Health: