4 Texas energy council board members resign over management of winter storms

AUSTIN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 19: Electric power lines run through a neighborhood on February 19, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Amid days of nationwide frigid winter storms in which 58 people died, more than 4 million Texans were without power for much of the past week, with about 13 million Texans being forced to boil tap water in the aftermath of the strain on infrastructure. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — Four board members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas have resigned over concerns about their leadership during the winter storms in the state last week.

The members who resigned include the chairman, vice chairman, finance and audit chairman, and human and government resources chairman.

The group announced their decision in a press release accompanying an official Public Utility Commission (PUC) of Texas filing. In the release, they note the “concerns about out of state board leadership.”

Governor Greg Abbott said in response to the resignations that he welcomed them and the investigation into ERCOT would continue.

“When Texans were in desperate need of electricity, ERCOT failed to do its job and Texans were left shivering in their homes without power. ERCOT leadership made assurances that Texas’ power infrastructure was prepared for the winter storm, but those assurances proved to be devastatingly false. The lack of preparedness and transparency at ERCOT is unacceptable, and I welcome these resignations. The State of Texas will continue to investigate ERCOT and uncover the full picture of what went wrong, and we will ensure that the disastrous events of last week are never repeated.” Governor Greg ABBOTT

NewsNation affiliate KXAN has reached out to ERCOT and the PUC for response.

This story is developing, check back of more updates.