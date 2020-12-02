4 young children reported missing in Oklahoma found safe

VIAN, Okla. (KNWA) — Four young children who were reported missing north of Vian, Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon have been found safe.

Levi Andrew Wilder, 5, Ada-Bell Wilder, 6, Maria Sue Wilder, 7, and Nathanal Wilder, 9, went missing from a family member’s home.

Authorities said they did not believe the children were taken, but due to the cold weather, they needed to work fast to find them.

Lane said the kids were last seen around 2:30 p.m. playing outside at a family member’s house on Moonshine Road about 5 miles north of Vian.

Lane said the grandmother went to look for the kids at 3 p.m. and couldn’t find them and called authorities right away.