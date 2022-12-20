5 hospitalized by ‘unexpected turbulence’ on flight into Houston

FILE – In this July 18, 2018, file photo a United Airlines commercial jet sits at a gate at Terminal C of Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(NewsNation) — At least five people were injured Monday after a United Airlines flight from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil flying into George Bush International Airport experienced unexpected turbulence, according to the airline.

The airline said United flight 128 landed safely and medical personnel were waiting to treat injured passengers.

According to the airline, two passengers and three crew members were taken to a hospital and they are expected to be OK.

United Airlines released a statement regarding the incident:

“United flight 128 encountered unexpected turbulence while enroute to Houston. Upon arrival, two passengers and three crewmembers were met by medical personnel and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. We’re grateful to our crew for their efforts to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.”

According to the FAA, the Boeing 767 reported turbulence as it flew directly over Cancun, KHOU reported. The FAA is investigating and expected to post a preliminary accident report later this week.

On Sunday, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu left 11 people seriously injured after it experienced severe turbulence at 36,000 feet.

20 people were rushed to the hospital. Of those, 11 people suffered serious, but not critical injuries and nine had minor injuries. Three Hawaiian Airlines employees were among those hospitalized. Altogether, 36 people received treatment.