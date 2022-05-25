UVALDE, TEXAS – MAY 24: Law enforcement officers speak together outside of Robb Elementary School following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022 in Uvalde, Texas. According to reports, 19 students and 2 adults were killed, with the gunman fatally shot by law enforcement. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Five Texas schools went into lockdown Wednesday after reports of an armed individual either on or near their campuses following the Uvalde massacre Tuesday.

The lockdowns were the results of three separate alerts, but nobody was hurt.

These instances come after 21 lives were lost at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas and ahead of Gov. Gregg Abbott’s scheduled appearance at the National Rifle Association’s leadership summit in Houston on Friday.

In Richardson, Texas, a northeast suburb of Dallas, Berkner High School and Springridge Elementary School were locked down for about an hour after police were tipped off about a person holding a rifle walking near the high school.

“Within minutes of the call being dispatched, numerous police officers from various units within the Richardson Police Department responded to Berkner High School and initiated a search and investigation into this incident,” Richardson police said in a statement.

Police said the suspect was a student at the high school. They found him inside the school without weapons, but say they found what appeared to be an AK-47-style pistol and a replica AR-15 style Orbeez rifle in his car.

The juvenile suspect was then arrested and charged with unlawful carrying weapons in a weapon-free school zone, which is a state jail felony. No further information is being released on the suspect due to his age.

Wednesday afternoon, Marble Falls Middle School and Marble Falls Elementary School were operating under safety precautions for about an hour after a report of possible gunfire, which turned out to be “unfounded,” according to a Marble Falls Police Department release.

“The caller reported what sounded like a gunshot in the area after the suspicious person left the business. Businesses in the area were immediately locked down and residents were notified,” the statement reads.

Marble Falls is 45 miles northwest of Austin.

Earlier Wednesday, Clear Brook High School was placed on lockdown after police arrested a student who brought an unloaded gun to campus in the morning, according to NewsNation’s Houston affiliate.

The campus, located in the Houston suburb of Friendswood, was locked down as a precaution; the lockdown was lifted after about 30 minutes.

School lockdowns are not unusual; on a typical day in the 20160217 school year, at least 16 campuses across the country were locked down, with nine related to gun violence or the threat of it, according to a Washington Post report.