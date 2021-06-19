6 critically injured after truck drives over group of bicyclists in Arizona; suspect shot

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (NEXSTAR) — At least six people were critically injured after being run over by a truck in Show Low, Arizona, police said.

According to the Show Low Police Department, the driver of a black Ford F-150 struck multiple people around 7:25 a.m, then fled the scene in the vehicle.

Officers pursued the suspect, and the driver was eventually shot behind a store in the area. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified, was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said.

Latest News

Six victims were transported to area hospitals. Four of which are in critical condition; the other two victims are in critical by stable condition, police said.

Police did not disclose what let up to the shooting.

“Our community is shocked at this incident and our hearts and prayers are with the injured and their families at this time,” the Show Low Police Department said.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office and Arizona Dept. of Public Safety are also investigating the incident.