7-year-old sleeping outside every Tuesday night until families are reunited at the border

FORT WORTH, Texas (NewsNation Now) — The humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border has caught the attention of a 7-year-old in Texas.

Paisley Elliot is from the Fort Worth area and has been sleeping outside every Tuesday night since October to protest the separation of families. Paisley says she’ll continue to do so until every child at the border is reuntied with their families.

“All 628 kids at the border need us,” Paisley said. “I learned about them at school and I’ve been doing this ever since.”

This isn’t the first time this young humanitarian has stood up for others. In 2019, Paisley sent stuffed animals to refugees in Syria and raised 50,000 dollars to help build a school in Greece.

“Families belong together and all 628 kids do not have their families,” Paisley said.

You can watch the full interview with Paisley in the player above.