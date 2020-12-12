Amber alert canceled for 6-year-old north Texas girl

BELLS, Texas (KXAN) — A 6-year-old girl from North Texas, who was reported missing, was found on Saturday night. The Amber Alert connected with her reported abduction has been canceled.

Police are looking for Kindel Kody Holiman, 29 and Jaydn Faith Muller, 27, in connection with the abduction.

Kindel Kody Holiman (Bells PD)

Kindel Holiman is described as:

white male

6’2″

300 pounds

blond hair

blue eyes

Jaydn Faith Muller (Bells PD)

Jaydn Faith Muller is described as:

white female

5’5″

135 pounds

brown hair

hazel eyes



If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Bells Police Department at (903) 813-4411.