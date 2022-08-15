FILE – People wait in a TSA line at the John F. Kennedy International Airport on June 28, 2022, in New York. Tens of thousands of flyers had their travel plans upended Friday, Aug. 5, after airlines canceled more than 1,100 flights for a second straight day because of thunderstorms hitting the East Coast. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Flights out of Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas were delayed early Sunday after a loud noise caused panic among travelers who thought it was gunfire.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the noise was caused by “an unruly subject” in Terminal 1 around 4:30 a.m. and that person was in custody.

Police didn’t immediately release the person’s name or say if any charges would be filed.

Airport officials said there was no security threat, but several concourses had to be cleared as a precaution and passengers needed to be re-screened at security checkpoints before boarding their flights.