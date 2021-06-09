Active shooter prompts lockdown at Joint Base San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NewsNation Now) — Joint Base San Antonio is currently locked down after reports of an active shooter.

Just before 1 p.m. CT, the base’s official Twitter account tweeted, “All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN”

There’s no word yet on any injuries or law enforcement response.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to NewsNation that they are “assisting them in this matter.”

