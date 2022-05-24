Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

(NewsNation) — An active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Tuesday afternoon, school officials announced on social media.

Police said the shooter is in custody. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Law enforcement is on-site, and all the school district’s campuses were put on lockdown after gunshots were heard in the area by Robb Elementary, Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said on Twitter.

Students are being transported to a local civic center for reunification, the school district said on its website. The center will be under what the school district called a “secure status” until all students are accounted for. Once they are, families will be able to pick up their children, the school district said.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

Robb Elementary has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing and will be updated. Refresh for updates.