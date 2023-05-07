Texas mall shooting: Suspect identified as 33-year-old man

(NewsNation) — The assailant who killed eight people at a Texas outlet mall was confirmed by NewsNation sources Sunday as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

Three people are in critical condition at a nearby hospital. Another four, one of whom is being treated at a Dallas-area children’s hospital, are reported to be in fair condition.

Garcia, who was fatally shot by a police officer who happened to be near the suburban Dallas mall, had been staying at a nearby motel, law enforcement officials said.

Officials said investigators have been searching the motel and a home in the Dallas area connected to the suspect.

The official said police also found multiple weapons at the scene after Garcia was fatally shot by a police officer. The weapons included an AR-15-style rifle and a handgun, according to the official.

In a statement, President Joe Biden urged Congress to enact tighter restrictions on firearms and ammunition.

“Such an attack is too shocking to be so familiar. And yet, American communities have suffered roughly 200 mass shootings already this year, according to leading counts,” said Biden, who ordered flags lowered to half-staff.

The shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, according to dispatchers with Allen police. The community of about 107,000 people is the fourth largest city in Collin County, located about 25 miles north of downtown Dallas.

The suspected gunman’s name emerged as the community of Allen mourned for the dead and awaited word on the seven people who were wounded.

The shooter’s motive was unknown as of Sunday afternoon and families of the deceased continue to wait for answers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

“There are questions that are lingering, that the family is wanting answers to,” Abbott said. “And that is: Why did this happen? Why did the gunman do this? How did this happen? And I know that those families need an answer as quickly as possible.”

In a statement issued Sunday, Allen Mayor Kenneth Fulk called the city proud and safe, making the “senseless act of violence even more shocking.”

“We are a strong and caring community and we want all of the victims and their families impacted by this tragedy to know that we will wrap our arms around you, and we are here for you,” Fulk said. “The City of Allen pledges to offer our complete support. We know you are grieving, we are grieving. Rest assured, the nation and the world are also grieving.”

Also in Texas, seven people dead and several others were injured in what officials have said was possibly an intentional crash in the city of Brownsville.

Investigators have said a vehicle struck the victims while they were waiting at a city bus stop.

The driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving. Additional charges could be forthcoming.

Check back as this story is developing.

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Allen, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.