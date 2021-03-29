AMBER Alert: 14-year-old abducted by sex offender, believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (NewsNation Now) — A Texas teenager last seen on Wednesday is in “extreme danger” after being spotted with a registered sex offender, according to local authorities and an AMBER Alert was issued on Monday morning.

Authorities are looking for Lexus Nichole Gray, and the person they believe is connected with her abduction, Justin Shaun Gray. Authorities say they were last seen March 24 in Point, Texas, which is on U.S. Highway 69, about 64 miles east of Dallas, according to NewsNation affiliate KXAN-TV.

“The male is known to be dangerous and wanted. The minor female is in extreme danger. He is a registered sex offender and has a parole violation warrant that is active,” Rains County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Lexus is described as:

White girl

14 years old

5’6″

160 pounds

Blonde hair

Hazel eyes

Has a nose ring

Justin, the suspect, is described as:

White man

40 years old

6’1″

Black hair

Hazel eyes

Scar on his chin and left arm

Tattoos on abdomen, chest, left arm, right hand, left wrist, left foreman and under right arm

If anyone has information, they should call 911 or contact the Rains County Sheriff’s Office at 903-473-3181.

Flyer courtesy of Texas DPS

NewsNation affiliate KXAN-TV contributed to this report.