Amber Alert issued for Texas boy, 4, with father wanted in drive-by shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Authorities are looking for a 4-year-old Texas boy they believe is in immediate danger. The Austin Police Department says the boy is with his father, who is wanted for a drive-by shooting that took place about 70 miles east of Austin in Burton, Texas.

Police issued an Amber Alert early Monday morning for Wyatt Crowley, who is described as 3 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a Spider-Man sweatshirt.

Austin Police believe Wyatt Crowley, 4, is in danger. (APD)





Austin Police are looking for Joshua Crowley, 36, in connection with the search for Wyatt Crowley. (APD)

Police are looking for the boy’s father, Joshua Crowley, 36, who is wanted in connection with the drive-by shooting. Crowley is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a red bandana on his neck and a black baggy T-shirt. Crowley is considered armed and dangerous.

Police told NewsNation affiliate KXAN that Wyatt and his parents are from Round Rock. Initially, police said they were from the Austin area and later clarified that.

Police are not calling this an abduction or a kidnapping, but they want to find Wyatt because they say he was with his father at the time of the drive-by shooting. Neither has been seen since the shooting.

Crowley is driving a black 2011 Mazda3. His license plate is 737763C.

Wyatt Crowley — the missing boy nicknamed ‘Spider-Man’

Wyatt Crowley’s mom, Daniela Crowley, spoke to KXAN on Monday. She said her son’s nickname is Spider-Man because of how much he loved the Marvel superhero. He often did the Spider-Man “web shooter” pose, including in two of the photos that his mom provided. One of those was taken on Picture Day at his pre-school. Wyatt was also last seen wearing a Spider-Man sweatshirt.

“I had left my son with my ex-husband to watch him and they both disappeared. At some point, [Joshua Crowley] blocked me and stopped communicating with me and I haven’t heard or seen my son since Saturday afternoon,” Crowley said. “I just hope that my son is okay. I know, I have faith, that he is going to be fine and he is going to be back home.”

Crowley spent much of the morning on the phone with both investigators and family members. She was sharing all of the details that she has, which she admits, is not much. Her level of concern grew as news broke that Joshua Crowley was involved in a drive-by shooting, a detail that wasn’t immediately shared with her by authorities.

Despite the new information, Crowley said she does not think that Joshua will hurt her son. She believes he is not violent when it comes to his son’s safety.

“My family thinks there is no way that he would hurt him. But we don’t know what is going on,” Crowley said. “Wyatt needs his mom. And I think he’s probably asking where his mommy is.”

Wyatt Crowley’s pre-school photos (KXAN)

What happened in Burton that triggered the Amber Alert

Joshua Crowley fired multiple shots from his moving car at several people near a Burton business, according to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak.

A 38-year-old man was shot multiple times and airlifted to a Bryan hospital with serious injuries.

A Washington County patrol deputy actually stopped Crowley in his Mazda3 earlier in the day on U.S. Highway 290 after a complaint from another driver.

The dashcam and bodycam footage from that deputy captured these images of Crowley and his car:

The Mazda3 car belonging to Joshua Crowley, stopped by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 2, 2021. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Crowley, stopped by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 2, 2021. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Joshua Crowley, stopped by a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy on May 2, 2021. (Courtesy: Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Hanak says Joshua Crowley later parked his car behind the spot where the shooting took place, according to witnesses.

Hanak says the Amber Alert came as a result of a missing person’s investigation that the Austin Police Department initiated for Wyatt Crowley.

An arrest warrant has since been issued for Joshua Crowley charging him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Should you see Crowley or his car, don’t approach them. Call 911.