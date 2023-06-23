Angela Paxton to take part in husband’s impeachment trial

Texas state Sen. Angela Paxton, R-McKinney, wife of impeached state Attorney General Ken Paxton, sits in the Senate Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas, Monday, May 29, 2023. The historic impeachment of Paxton is plunging Republicans into a bruising fight over whether to banish one of their own in America’s biggest red state. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(NewsNation) — Angela Paxton, the wife of embattled state Attorney General Ken Paxton, announced that she will fulfill her duties as a state senator and will not step aside before her husband’s impending impeachment trial.

Angela Paxton, who represents a district in the Dallas area, cited Texas law, which mandates the attendance of all Senate members at the impeachment proceedings, where the rules for Paxton’s trial will be established.

On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Senate decided Angela Paxton would be barred from voting in the impeachment trial that could lead to her husband’s permanent removal from office.

Last month, the Texas House of Representatives made an unprecedented decision to impeach the attorney general following a legislative investigation that uncovered a long-standing pattern of corruption, including the abuse of his office’s powers, retaliation against whistleblowers and obstruction of justice.

Angela Paxton stated in a released statement, “As a member of the Senate, I consider these obligations to be sacred, and I will carry out my duties, not because they are easy, but because the Constitution requires it and because my constituents deserve it.” This confirms her intention to remain involved in her role representing the Dallas-area district as the legislative body commences her husband’s trial.

Senators scheduled the trial to begin Sept. 5.

