Man jailed in Arizona crash that killed 2 cyclists, hurt 11

(NewsNation) — Police have arrested a driver after an accident left two cyclists dead and 11 injured in Goodyear, Arizona.

Pedro Quintana Lujanbe, 26, is facing 2 counts of manslaughter, 3 counts of aggravated assault, 18 counts of endangerment, and 2 counts of causing serious injury or death by a moving violation after the accident.

On Saturday morning, police responded after a truck hit a group of cyclists on a highway. One cyclist was dead at the scene while another died in the hospital and 11 were treated for injuries, including one victim who remains in life-threatening condition.

One of the fatalities was a resident of Goodyear, while another was visiting from another state.

The cyclists were part of a group that has held group rides for ten years. A community member familiar with the group said they take extra safety precautions when riding to avoid accidents. By law, cyclists have the same right to the road as drivers.

Lujanbe reportedly stayed on the scene and was cooperative with law enforcement after the crash.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

“The Goodyear Police department is deeply saddened by this tragedy and extends condolences to the loved ones of the victims as well as to the cycling community and the community as a whole,” Goodyear police said in a statement.