Arizona governor asks utilities to develop heat wave plans

(NewsNation) — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is requesting the state’s utility companies take action to protect residents from the region’s deadly heat wave.

In a Friday letter, Hobbs highlighted the 18 confirmed heat-related deaths in the Phoenix metro area and 69 additional suspected heat-related deaths as of July 15.

Temperatures in Arizona have reached more than 110 degrees Fahrenheit for 21 consecutive days. Phoenix has seen days as hot as 119 degrees and nighttime temperatures in the mid-90s.

“The threat this heat poses to Arizonians cannot be understated,” Hobbs wrote. “As this devastating heat wave continues, the risk of heat-related deaths, illness and injury will only increase.”

The governor directed utility companies to consider how they’re protecting Arizona residents from power outages, preparing for grid issues, and what additional community services they can provide to mitigate the impact of the heat wave.

She also asked what emergency response plans were in place for a potential emergency outage and what services might be available to customers who fall in arrears while the heat persists.

The Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health recently implemented a State Emphasis Program that will entail inspections and outreach to workplaces at an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

The program was designed to ensure industries including agriculture, construction, manufacturing and outdoor work are providing water, rest and shade, and have written plans to protect employees.